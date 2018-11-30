Melrose police investigating burglary, rash of attempted break-ins at several stores, high school

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Melrose police are investigating a break-in and a series of attempted break-ins that occurred early Friday morning, including one where the suspects stole more than $16,000 worth of handbags, police say.

Officers responded at 3:45 a.m. to a report that one of the storefront windows of Madison Ave of Melrose had been smashed and items were missing, according to Melrose police.

Police say the owner of Madison Ave reported that approximately 15 Louis Vuitton bags were taken from the store, which had a total value of $16,100.

Surveillance images from the store show two people outside the building at 2:47 a.m.

Both suspects are seen wearing dark jackets and gloves and one person could be seen wearing a black hood over their head, according to police.

The other appears to be a white male wearing a dark baseball hat, police say.

At 2:52 a.m., the camera shows the same two people leaving the store and heading south on Main Street toward Malden, according to police.

As businesses began opening for the morning, police say they received several reports that their windows had been broken, including: Liberty Bell on 886 Main St., Honey Dew Donuts at 888 Main St., and Perella Jewelers on 136 West Emerson St.

Police say nothing was stolen from those businesses.

Melrose High School also reported a window had been smashed in the rear of the building, according to police.

The incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Melrose Police Department at 781-665-1212.

