Melrose police: Level 3 sex offender caught peering in apartment windows

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Level 3 sex offender is facing parole violation and trespassing charges after allegedly loitering around a Melrose apartment complex and peering through a window Sept. 21, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a man loitering at an apartment complex Saturday spoke to a woman who said she had seen a man watching her as she left the building to walk her dog over the past several days. The woman said she checked the state’s online sex offender registry and recognized Tyler Jacquard, 33, of Melrose, according to police.

Jacquard had been convicted in 2014 and 2015 for open and gross lewdness and lascivious behavior, according to the registry board.

At 8:45 p.m., officers on patrol saw a man matching the description given by the woman standing by a window and looking into an apartment, police said. Officers allegedly identified the man as Jacquard and arrested him.

Jacquard was charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct and parole violations. He was arraigned Tuesday at Malden District Court.

