Melrose Police searching for bank robbery suspect

MELROSE, MA (WHDH) - Police in Melrose are searching for a bank robbery suspect.

The male suspect robbed the TD Bank at 478 Main Street around 12:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect walked into the bank, demanded money from the teller and fled the area after the employee handed him an undisclosed amount.

Police said there were no injuries reported, and no weapons were shown by the suspect.

Authorities believe the suspect left the area in a vehicle.

He is described by police as a white man between the ages of 35-45, average height and build, with dark hair, a beard and mustache.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.

