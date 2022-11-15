MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Teachers in Melrose have been rallying for change in their school district as they push for a new contract, staging rallies outside of schools and school hours.

Educators gathered outside of the high school Tuesday morning before the start of classes as they continue to call for fair wages and for the school district to invest more money in classroom infrastructure and supplies.

The gathering took place after educators interrupted a city council meeting the night before. The teachers, as well as educators from Malden, Haverhill and other districts, also stood in solidarity outside city hall, stating that theirs’s is a 24-hour job and that they deserved to be compensated accordingly.

“Our working conditions have been terrible for years,” Robert Jackson, a Melrose Middle School teacher, told 7NEWS. “We felt pushed down, abused for years and enough is enough. We’re all coming together to show that we are ready for whatever step is necessary to move us in the right direction.”

Melrose teachers have said until negotiations for a new contract are finalized, they will only take on work that is directly mandated in their expired contract.

According to them, educators from each school in the district are slated to rally on different days before and after school hours until a new agreement is reached.

