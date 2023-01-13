MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Melrose Public Schools is warning parents and guardians to prepare for a potential teacher strike.

Teachers have been pushing for a new contract, which they say they have been without since February.

The teachers are asking for higher pay and more money for classroom supplies.

“We encourage you to begin making alternate plans for your child, just in case we have to cancel any school days for students,” the district said in an announcement. “We will keep families informed of any developments, and we will continue to communicate any updates.”

