Melrose student taken to hospital after falling through thin ice

MELROSE, MA (WHDH) - A middle school student has been taken to the hospital after falling through a patch of thin ice in Melrose.

Melrose Police say they received a 9-1-1 call at around 7:40 a.m. on Wednesday that someone had fallen through the ice at Ell Pond near Tremont Street.

Police and Fire teams responded to the area and found four 7th-grade students — two boys and two girls — on the shore. Officials determined that the students were walking to school when one of the boys walked out onto the ice and fell through.

Two of the students were able to pull the boy out of the water while the other called for help.

The boy was taken to Melrose-Wakefield Hospital as a precaution.

Police and school officials are reminding the public that the fluctuation in weather has made the ice dangerous and that the community should stay off the ice.

