Melrose student tests positive for coronavirus, may have infected others

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one Melrose High School student has tested positive for the novel coronavirus prompting school officials and the local Department of Health to begin the process of contact tracing.

If a child is identified as having come in close contact with the infected individual, families will be notified by health officials within 24 hours, Mayor Paul Brodeur wrote in a statement released Wednesday night.

“The health and safety of our children is the top priority of our city and our school department,” Brodeur said.

More information will be released Thursday night.

