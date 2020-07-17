Melrose student who tested positive for COVID-19 may have infected others

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - At least one Melrose High School student has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting school and health officials to launch free testing and begin the process of contact tracing because others may have been infected.

If a child is identified as having come in close contact with the infected individual, families will be notified by health officials within 24 hours, according to Melrose Mayor Paul Brodeur.

“The health and safety of our children is the top priority of our city and our school department,” Brodeur said.

A testing site will open at the Melrose Middle School/High School complex from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday. No appointment is required.

The community testing comes as school officials debate what the fall will look like in regards to remote and in-person learning.

“I just want to experience all these things, just not on a computer because it’s different,” one young student said.

Jeanne Stafford, a local artist, said she plans to avoid crowds until a vaccine for the virus is made available.

Brodeur urged all residents to wear a mask in public, practice social distancing, and maintain good hygiene habits.

“By taking these precautions, you’ll be protecting yourself, your friends, family, and strangers,” Brodeur said.

The results from tests conducted on Friday will be available within 24 to 48 hours.

