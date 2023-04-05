MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Melrose High School are planning to walk out of class Wednesday to demand action on gun violence after last week’s shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.

The students are planning on walking out around noon. Five student speakers will then address the crowd at the Cabbage Patch in front of the high school on Lynn Fells Parkway.

The walk out comes as the officers who took down the Nashville shooter speak out on their response to The Covenant School.

“We didn’t know if the shooter was to the left or the right,” said Detective Mike Collazo. “Smoke was everywhere, the fire alarm was going off. It was somewhere right around that point we heard another shot, so it told us that the shooter was to our right.

The shooter, 28-year-old Audrey Hale, fired 152 rounds inside the school, killing three adults and three children before Detective Collazo and Officer Rex Engelbert stopped the attack.

Officer Engelbert says he wouldn’t have been able to end the shooting without the help of teachers who stayed behind.

“Luckily, due to the bravery of two staff members, they stayed on scene, they didn’t run, and they gave me concise and clear information for me to use to help anyone in danger,” Engelbert said.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake applauded the officers for their brave actions and quick thinking.

“You saw other officers who didn’t take the time to even put on ballistic helmets,” Drake said. “They were so in tune to trying to get in and take this threat down that they didn’t think about their own safety.”

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the shooting, but say that during a search of Hale’s home, they found a suicide note, weapons and ammunition, and several journals showing Hale planned the attack for months.

