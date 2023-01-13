MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Melrose Education Association has voted to authorize a strike if an agreement is not reached on a new contract that educators say they’ve been working without since June.

The strike would begin Jan. 17 if a contract agreement is not reached before then.

The teachers are asking for higher pay and more money for classroom supplies.

“We encourage you to begin making alternate plans for your child, just in case we have to cancel any school days for students,” the district said in an announcement on Friday. “We will keep families informed of any developments, and we will continue to communicate any updates.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)