BOSTON (WHDH) - Finley the Dog and his owner Jodi Dwyer completed their journey supporting the Herb Chambers CowParade New England, recognizing the 75th anniversary of the Jimmy Fund. Finley and Jodi captured hearts on social media while participating in an Instagram scavenger hunt hosted by the Herb Chambers Companies and visited all the cows located throughout Greater Boston this summer.

On Saturday, Jodi and her lovable Irish Doodle visited their 75th and final cow!

It’s named the “Umbrella Man”, created by Boston artist Howie Green, and became the personal favorite of Herb Chambers, who sponsored the Cow Parade. The partnership between The Herb Chambers Companies and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s The Jimmy Fund began 8 years ago and has generated more than $1 million to support The Jimmy Fund.

“I’m really thrilled to be part of the CowParade,” said Herb Chambers, founder of The Herb Chambers Companies. “We have had a wonderful relationship with the Jimmy Fund going back many years. It’s a very exciting time and I think this is a pretty unique opportunity for Dana Farber, for the CowParade, and for us as well.”

Jodi Dwyer of Melrose is an oncology social worker at Brigham & Women’s and Finley is a therapy dog, so the meaning behind the parade is extremely important to them. Cow Parade New England presented by Herb Chambers is a fundraiser celebrating 75 years of progress and impact for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s Jimmy Fund.

A total of 75 cow sculptures are prominently displayed at landmarks throughout Greater Boston until September 4 and they are being auctioned off to support The Jimmy Fund.

To support Cow Parade New England Presented by Herb Chambers, please visit www.cowparadenewengland.org

