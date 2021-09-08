(WHDH) — Dozens of Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency members returned to the state Wednesday after helping with recovery efforts in hurricane-ravaged Louisiana.

Hurricane Ida battered La. earlier this month, with some MEMA members comparing it to the devastation caused by Hurricane Katrina back in 2005.

Taskforce leader Sean Brown described the work that MEMA completed.

“Supporting some of the locals between missions, assisting with some points of distribution,” he said. “We helped a couple of fire departments with getting some of their stations reorganized.”

The governor of Louisiana recently said they’ve seen a lot of improvement as far as restoring power, water, and cellphone service, but there’s still a lot to be done.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)