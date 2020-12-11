Member of Brockton church verbally assaulted over BLM sign

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A member of the Christ Congregational Church was reportedly harassed by someone over a Black Lives Matter sign on display outside the building.

Rev. Jeffrey Kardisco said that a member of his church was raking leaves when someone drove up and started shouting profanities and making threats because of the sign.

The man, Kardisco said, started “using the F word a lot and using the N-word a lot, and threatening death on this member of our church.”

“And it was all related to the Black lives matter sign, he was pointing at the sign,” Kardisco said.

The churchgoer, an older white man, was visibly shaken up from the encounter, according to Kardisco.

The suspect is described as a white man in a white car.

Kardisco said that the member is afraid that that person could be capable of actual physical violence. Brockton police are investigating.

“Our main message is that racism isn’t something that happens in some other place. It isn’t something that happens to other people. It’s right here where we live,” Kardisco said. “Our sign is going to remain there and we’ll continue in our work… and we’re actually more emboldened to continue to do that work.”

