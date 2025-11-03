CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A member of the Canton police department has been placed on leave after the town was alerted of allegations of misconduct.

In a statement, the town of Canton said in part, “Immediately after becoming aware of the allegations, the Town engaged an independent investigator to conduct a thorough administrative investigation into the allegations of misconduct. The member of the Town’s Police Department under administrative investigation was placed on paid administrative leave on Friday, Oct. 24, pending the outcome of the administrative investigation. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the Town is unable to provide additional details at this time.

Details at this time are limited.

