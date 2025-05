FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A member of the Fall River Police Department was arrested, accused of breaking into a home while intoxicated.

Police said he was banging on the front door, calling for a woman who does not live at the home.

They say he then forced his way inside.

Officers found him about one block away and took him into custody.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)