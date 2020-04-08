Member of Ipswich Fire Department tests positive for COVID-19; other shifts getting tested

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A member of the Ipswich Fire Department has tested positive for the coronavirus and several others will now undergo testing.

Town Manager Anthony Marino and Fire Chief Andy Theriault announced Wednesday the positive case within the department, adding that two shifts that came in contact with the infected employee have been asked to self-isolate. They will also be tested Wednesday at the first responder COVID-19 testing site outside of Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

“While this is a challenging situation, our department remains fully operational and we want residents to know that this will in no way effect our department’s ability to continue responding to calls,” Theriault said.

The infected fire department member is recovering at home, and those who came within close contact of this employee have been identified, contacted by health officials and are adhering to the Department of Public Health’s orders for quarantine.

All Ipswich Fire Department facilities were thoroughly cleaned and disinfected Tuesday night, Marino and Theriault said.

“This is an evolving situation, and the health and well-being of our staff and of the public is of the utmost importance to us all,” Marino said. “I’d like to thank our residents for their patience and understanding, and we will provide updated information as soon as possible about this situation. Until then, we’re urging residents to adhere to the state’s stay at home advisory, continue washing your hands and covering your cough, and, if you have any questions, call 211.”

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)