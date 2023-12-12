BOSTON (WHDH) - Christmas came early this year for one nine-year-old boy in Boston when members of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association delivered a new bike.

John Lydon, who lives with autism, loves riding his bike. Recently, though, a man was caught on camera going into Lydon’s family’s backyard and taking the boy’s bike.

Just in time for the holidays, Lydon was putting his helmet back on and riding in style on Monday as police officers replaced the stolen bike.

An unexpected gift for Lydon, the sight of her son smiling as an even greater gift for Lydon’s mother, Meaghan, who is also a nurse at Mass General.

“For the community to come together and the policemen, the Boston police, everybody, it’s just so amazingly thoughtful,” Meaghan said.

The patrolman’s association said it was a no-brainer to replace Lydon’s bike.

