Three members of Congress in Massachusetts are set to give an update on their visit to Fort Hood in Texas following the death of a soldier from Brockton.

Last week, representatives Stephen Lynch, Katherine Clark and Ayanna Pressley visited the military base as part of a Congressional Delegation investigating recent deaths and sexual misconduct there.

Nearly 30 Fort Hood servicemembers have recently died, including Brockton native Sgt. Elder Fernandes.

Fernandes was reported missing on Aug. 19 before his body was found on Aug. 25 roughly 25 miles from Fort Hood.

The representatives are slated to speak via a Zoom call at 10:30 a.m.

