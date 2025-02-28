In light of President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s heated exchange at the White House on Friday, Republicans say they are standing by President Donald Trump.

“The risk that this could be a wider war involving NATO is real because Putin is getting emboldened by the President of the United States and Vice President of the United States. Because the way this becomes a wider war, is for Putin to get the message that he wins, that he can go and invade sovereign countries with impunity, and go do it to eastern European NATO allies next. And that will get American troops killed, not just innocent Europeans. American troops will die if that happens,” said Representative Seth Moulton of Massachusetts.

“What occurred right in plain sight was an embarrassment,” said Massachusetts Representative Bill Keating. “Something that made our country, and the world, less safe.”

“At the end of the day, I was hoping that this minerals deal, which would be transformative in the relationship, would go over well,” said South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham. “I have never been more proud of the president. I have never been more proud of J.D. Vance. Standing up for our country, we’re taught to be helpful. What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful, and I don’t think we can ever do business with Zelenskyy again.”

But many Democrats, including representatives from Massachusetts, are warning about where they fear this could lead.

Republican Senator Rick Scott and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth backed President Trump after Friday’s meeting.

Meanwhile, several European leaders have expressed messages of support for Ukraine.

