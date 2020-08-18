Members of Congress to rally across Bay State in support of USPS

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of Congress have organized rallies across the Bay State on Tuesday to save the United States Postal Service in what they’re calling a day of action.

U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern will be speaking at the USPS Central Massachusetts Processing & Distribution Center at 10 a.m. Congressman Stephen Lynch is slated to hold a rally at noon at the Postal Service Mail Facility at South Station in Boston, and Congressman Seth Moulton will also speak at noon at the Costin Post Office in Lynn.

Democrats are accusing President Donald Trump of trying to suppress mail-in votes by squeezing the USPS budget.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey says she is considering taking legal action against Trump’s administration and the USPS to stop them from implementing new operational changes that could slow mail service in the months leading up to the 2020 presidential election.

“I’m working with other state AG’s because we will take Donald Trump to court like we have had to do in the past to stop him from doing illegal things,” she said.

A reporter asked Trump if he ordered his new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, to slow down the mail.

Trump responded by saying, “I have encouraged everybody to speed up the mail, not slow the mail. And I also want to have a post office that runs without losing billions and billions of dollars a year as it has been doing for 50 years.”

American Postal Workers Union Local 4553 President John Flattery says his people in Central Massachusetts are frustrated with the cuts to the post office.

“He’s put out the word no more overtime, carriers to leave mail behind if it’s going to make them late on their route. That’s what we’re dealing with,” he explained.

Healey says during a pandemic, people should feel safe voting at home and mailing in their ballots.

“We want to make sure neither Donald Trump or the postmaster is doing anything that would interfere with or undermine people’s ability to exercise their constitutional right to vote,” she continued.

DeJoy has agreed to testify before House lawmakers next Monday and has previously said that he is trying to save the financially-troubled USPS.

