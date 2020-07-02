Members of local church hold vigil in support of Black Lives Matter movement

BOSTON (WHDH) - People gathered in Jamaican Plain Thursday night for a vigil held in support fo the Black Lives Matter Movement.

The First Baptist Church invited the public to stand with them against white supremacy and racist violence.

Speakers called on the community to join them in the fight for racial justice.

“How long will we continue to remember the dead without making strides to protect the lives of the living,” the pastor asked.

The pastor went on to say he was amazed at just how many people showed up for the event.

