SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three members of Massachusetts’ congressional delegation are demanding answers from the federal government about the Tufts University graduate student detained by ICE last month.

Senators Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren, along with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, wrote a letter to to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement for information on 30-year-old Rumeysa Ozturk.

The three visited her in person on Tuesday and want to know why Ozturk was flown out of Massachusetts among other things.

They also visited Mahmoud Kahlil, a Columbia University graduate accused of supporting Hamas. He has not been charged with a crime.

“Both are being unlawfully detained in ICE facilities thousands of miles away from home, and denied the dignity, ‘medical care’, and ‘due process’ they deserve,” said Congresswoman Pressley.

On March 26, she was taken into custody on a Somerville street by immigration officers. No charges have been filed against her.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)