BOSTON (WHDH) - Two members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation spoke Friday about their recent visit to the Ukrainian border as Russia continues its attacks against the country.

Congressman Stephen Lynch led the bipartisan group to Eastern Europe.

“On this trip, I’m happy to say that Republicans and Democrats, it was truly bipartisan,” he said.

7NEWS’ Adam Williams was the only reporter in Poland alongside these lawmakers as they met with aid workers and witnessed the refugee crisis.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan said that the Commonwealth could learn from places like Poland, Romania, and Moldova amid this crisis.

“What these host countries are providing is really a model of what we can provide in terms of psychological services and treatment,” she said, “making sure that kids can go to school, and rallying Ukrainian educators so that they’re greeted with people who can, even if it’s remote classes in some instances, can continue to learn in their own language.”

Lynch says lawmakers should focus on providing humanitarian aid, continuing to fine-tune the military response with NATO, and also being a player in protecting nuclear power plants.

“I would point to the prospect of the possibility of a major nuclear disaster there if we allow this to escalate,” he said, “and how that could affect a much wider swath of countries in Europe, Russia as well, but just try to press upon them the need that we have and the role that we play to mitigate the risk of a major nuclear disaster.”

Lynch and Trahan also spoke about the $13.6 billion spending package that was passed to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Lynch said that now that they’ve seen the situation on the ground first-hand, they can begin to guide that spending.

