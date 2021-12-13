(WHDH) — Members of a Beverly-based task force are already on the ground in Kentucky, where a deadly cluster of tornadoes devastated parts of the state.

Two Massachusetts Task Force One members are working with an incident support team, providing assistance with logistics and communications as teams conduct search-and-rescue operations.

At least 88 people — including 74 in Kentucky — were killed by the tornado outbreak that also rocked parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Illinois, and Missouri.

