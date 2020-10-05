Memorabilia from closed Cheers Replica Bar at Faneuil Hall up for auction

BOSTON (WHDH) - One of the places where everybody knows your name may have had its last call but “Cheers” fans can keep a piece of it with them forever.

Cheers Replica Bar at Faneuil Hall Marketplace shut down for good in August due to the coronavirus pandemic and memorabilia from the restaurant is now being auctioned off.

Items up for sale include a Cheers floor mat, the wooden hostess stand, a framed photo of the “Cheers” television show cast, and life-sized cut-outs of some of the characters.

Pieces of the actual bar, including kitchen appliances and shelving from around the restaurant, are also be auctioned.

Bids can be placed at BidSpotter.com.

The original Cheers bar on Beacon Street, which was the inspiration for the TV show of the same name, remains open for business.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)