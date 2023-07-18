BOSTON (WHDH) - Items from the iconic Boston bar, “The Pour House,” are scheduled to be sold on Wednesday as part of an online-only auction.

The auction will offer almost 200 items including many signs, posters and decorative items.

The Pour House had been open in the Back Bay on Boylston Street for more than three decades before it announced its closure on social media back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the years, many famous faces made a stop at the treasured landmark. Among visitors, Rihanna made an appearance in October of 2019 and took pictures with fans and employees.

“Every Bostonian has at least one fond memory from the Pour House,” said Michael Saperstein of auction firm Paul E. Saperstein Co. in a statement this week. “While we all hate to say goodbye to such a treasured landmark, we hope this auction will allow everyone to take a little piece of the Pour House with them.”

Learn more about the auction at the link here.

