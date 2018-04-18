Memorial at MIT library to honor fallen officer Sean Collier

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - A new memorial is in place at MIT’s library in memory of fallen officer Sean Collier.

The memorial, which is made of granite and carved into the shape of a hand, is meant to embody strength and offer a sheltered space for reflection.

On display at the memorial is a collection of items left in the officer’s honor after he was killed in 2013.

Collier died five years ago today, three days after the Boston Marathon bombings. He was killed by one of the Tsarnaev brothers while on the job on the MIT campus.

We would like to thank the @mitlibraries for this week’s special exhibit displaying items from the Archives’ “Sean A. Collier Collection”. Thank you for remembering #179.

>> https://t.co/eY8g3jECto pic.twitter.com/TGfbTkMKVy — MIT Police (@MITPolice) April 17, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)