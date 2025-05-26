BOSTON (WHDH) - Whether through touching tributes or parades on streets lined with people, the long Memorial Day weekend has been filled with events honoring the lives lost while fighting for America and local leaders and current service members taking time to discuss the importance of these traditions.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Congressman Steven Lynch joined community members in South Boston to pay tribute to veterans and remember their military service.

“We can’t forget all those who gave their lives and all those who served,” Wu said. “On Memorial Day we really ensure that we’re standing with their families and standing in solemn remembrance of the sacrifices that came before.”

A solemn ceremony was held in Somerville on Sunday at that city’s veterans cemetery.

“We can honor their sacrifice every day by living up to the values they died defending,” Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said.

Further ceremonies are scheduled for Monday.

