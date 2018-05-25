Memorial Day remembrances mark unofficial start of summer season

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Common has been transformed into a moving tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. A sea of 37,000 flags covers the area for Memorial Day in honor of the fallen military men and women dating back to the Revolutionary War.

Gov. Charlier Baker attended a flag garden ceremony Thursday and stressed the importance of remembering the significance of the holiday.

“It’s especially important to all of us, all the time, to remember all the men and women who served,” Baker said.

With remembrance, the holiday weekend also marks the beginning of the summer season.

State beaches open Saturday and a near-record number of travelers are expected to hit the roads. AAA says the busiest time to travel is Friday afternoon, so the state is taking steps to try and ease the congestion.

MassDOT is shutting down all roadway construction projects at noon and the Cape Flyer is starting train service from Boston to Cape Cod.

Travel predictions are up from last year, despite the surging gas prices that are expected to go even higher.

