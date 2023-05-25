BOSTON (WHDH) - Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner, and people are ready to hit the road and the skies.

AAA reported that 42.3 million Americans plan to travel more than 50 miles from home, which is 2.7 million more than 2022. This is projected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since AAA began tracking holiday travel in 2000.

Logan Airport officials want to make sure you’re prepared if you’re traveling by plane. They said passengers can help keep things moving quickly and save time getting through security by arriving two hours early.



Officials remind air travelers to have their valid ID ready and to remember that liquids can only be in containers of 3.4 ounces or less.

“The further we’ve gotten away from the start of the pandemic, the more and more people are flying,” said TSA New England Spokesperson Dan Velez. “This year, with pretty much all of the COVID pandemic restrictions gone, we’re going to see an influx of people flying who haven’t traveled in quite a bit.”



Passengers at Logan may also notice some new security scanners at the security gate, which can let TSA officers review a 3D image of luggage without needing to remove liquids, laptops or other electronics.

