CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Street closures will go into effect on Saturday in Cambridge due to structural concerns at the Riverview Condominium Building.

The right westbound lane of Memorial Drive will close between Hawthorn Street and Gerry’s Landing.

Parts of Mount Auburn Street and Sparks Street will also be closed due to traffic.

Officials say the closure could last until the end of this year as they plan for demolition of the building.

