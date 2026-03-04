CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was taken to a medical facility after a bucket truck overturned on Memorial drive in Cambridge on Wednesday around 9 a.m.

The incident happened in front of the Charles Hotel, shutting down the road and impacting the morning commute. Since, Memorial Drive as partially reopened.

Officials say a car was damaged as the truck came crashing down. Investigators are looking into what made the bucket fall.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

