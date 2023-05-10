ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Community members continue to mourn the loss of a six-year-old girl after the child was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer driver while crossing a street in downtown Andover.

A memorial for the victim continued to grow at the intersection of Main and Elm streets on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after police say crews responded to the area Tuesday evening around 5:15 p.m.

Andover Police Chief Patrick Keefe said the six year old was killed after being hit by a Sysco truck – the driver of which remained at the scene and cooperated with police. The child was quickly pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the girl, who was on a scooter at the time with two other children and a woman, was in the crosswalk when the driver struck the 6 year old. While they weren’t hit, Keefe said the others in the area at the time of the crash were taken to a local hospital “as a precautionary measure.”

“I saw the truck midway through the intersection – a woman just holding a lifeless body and people running around, saying ‘call 911,'” said Caleb Harty, who worked nearby.

No charges have been filed against the driver involved, according to officials, with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office saying their investigation was active and ongoing.

Sysco also responded to the crash in a statement, stating “The Sysco family is heartbroken to learn of the tragic death of a pedestrian today in an incident involving one of our vehicles from Sysco Boston.”

“We offer our condolences and prayers to the individual’s family and community and are grieving with them for their loss,” a spokesperson said.

Crews remained on scene for several hours Tuesday as the truck was towed away, with Andover police detectives and Massachusetts State Troopers returning to the scene on Wednesday morning to continue their investigation.

Also near the scene was Kevin Keller, who brought his therapy dog, Nigel, just in case.

“This is why he’s a therapy dog – just to bring him up in situations like this, just to help people get through the day,” Keller said.

Throughout the day, a memorial for the victim continued to grow, with more flowers, pinwheels and toys being added by the hour.

“I’ve done this for 23 years and this our worst nightmare,” said Cindy DiStefano, a longtime crossing guard in Andover who was among those who stopped by to add items. DiStefano herself brought six heart-shaped balloons.

“Six years old – so we brought six heart balloons,” she said through tears. “Our deepest sympathy goes out to all the families. We’re just devastated.”

