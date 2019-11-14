Memorial fund established for family of fallen Worcester fire lieutenant

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A memorial fund has been established for the family of fallen Worcester fire Lt. Jason Menard.

Menard lost his life Wednesday while battling a fire on Stockholm Street in Worcester.

He leaves behind a wife and three children.

For those who would like to help his family, donations are now being accepted through the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts Foundation.

Donations are being accepted online at PFFMFoundation.org.

Donations can also be mailed to:

Worcester Fire Department Credit Union

34 Glennie St.

Worcester, MA 01605

Checks should be made payable to: PFFM Foundation c/o The Menard Children’s Fund

