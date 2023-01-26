DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A memorial flowers and toys has grown in front of the Duxbury home where officials say a mother strangled her two children to death.

Law officials say they are seeking charges against the woman who was hospitalized after officials found the bodies of two young children at a home on Summer Street.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said an arrest warrant has been issued for Lindsay Clancy, 32, the mother of the three children located by first responders on Tuesday. She is currently in police custody.

Clancy is to be charged with two counts of homicide and three counts each of strangulation, and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to Cruz’s office.

Clancy was hospitalized along with her 7-month-old infant boy after crews were called to the family’s house on around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers responded to the residence after police say her husband reported an attempted suicide that involved Clancy trying to jump from a window at the home.

When they entered the building, officers said they found two children, a 5-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy, both unconscious and with obvious signs of trauma. The children were taken to a hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.

“Preliminarily, it appears the children were strangled,” Cruz told reporters.

In a news conference, Cruz said Clancy was treated at the scene at the time. She remains hospitalized as of Thursday morning and will be arraigned on the charges against her when she is able to.

He said information gathered by law officials led to them finding probable cause and that his office was seeking an arrest warrant to formally charge the mother.

Neighbors of the family in say they’re shaken and struggling to come to terms with the deaths of two young children and the serious injury of an infant at a home in their neighborhood.

“It’s just tragic,” said neighbor John Sullivan, who said the family mostly kept to themselves but he often saw the mother out playing with her kids in the yard.

“It’s just surreal that this would even happen, let alone happen next door,” he added.

Another resident said “prayers for the baby and prayers for what she was going through.”

A woman who stopped by in her car said the crime has her thinking of the hospitalized baby, who will grow up without family members.

The Duxbury community is now offering support to the first responders who were at the scene of the family tragedy. Police Chief Michael Carbone said all officers and firefighters who were on duty Tuesday were given Wednesday off and are being cared for by their Critical Incident Stress Management team.

Local churches are also offering counseling and providing food for first responders and their families.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)