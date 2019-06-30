Memorial grows for woman killed in Brockton road rage stabbing

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Area residents have been placing items at a growing memorial in Brockton in honor of the 41-year-old woman who was stabbed to death during an apparent road rage incident on Friday.

Balloons, flowers, and a teddy bear are among the items that have been left at the intersection of Belmont and Grafton streets, where police say Jennifer Landry was fatally stabbed in the neck.

Jacqueline Mendes, 32, of Fall River, will be arraigned on a murder charge in Brockton District Court on Monday.

