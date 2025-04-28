CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Concord-Carlisle High School community held a memorial Sunday as it mourns the loss of three high school seniors who were were killed in a car crash while on spring break in the Florida panhandle.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office says the teens were in an SUV that collided with a tractor trailer making a U-turn.

The crash sent the vehicle across a highway and into a wooded area.

Three teens were pronounced dead after the crash. One remains in critical condition.

