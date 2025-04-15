CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey helped dedicate a memorial in Concord to a fallen Massachusetts State Police trooper Tuesday.

Trooper Thomas Devlin, 58, was a 35-year veteran of the State Police and served most of his career at the Concord Barracks — the site of his new memorial.

He was hit by another driver on Route 3 in Billerica in July 2018 while conducting a traffic stop. He died in September 2020 from injuries related to the crash.

Kevin Francis, of Haverhill, was sentenced to 18 months in prison in connection with the crash.

Devlin left behind four children.

