CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a case of vandalism in Concord after a memorial for the Israeli hostages was vandalized.

Surveillance video from over the weekend shows someone pulling up signs and flags outside a home on Sudbury Road.

Police said it’s on private property and it’s too early to determine whether it’s a hate crime, but the creator of the memorial hopes that’s where the investigation leads.

“It is time for people to stand up publicly and declare this is hate these are hate incidents, hate crimes and cannot be tolerated,” Kurt Schwartz, who created the memorial.

The memorial’s creator said it is not the first time it’s been vandalized since he put it up in October 2023.

