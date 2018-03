ABINGTON, MA (WHDH) - The 15th annual Jeff Coombs 5K Run kicked off in Abington Sunday morning.

The event was held to pay tribute to members of the military and police forces.

Jeff Coombs was killed on Flight 11 in the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The foundation has raised nearly $50,000 each year to help families in financial need.

