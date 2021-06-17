BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A closed memorial service has been announced for Braintree K9 Kitt who was killed while protecting his handler during an ambush involving a wanted man earlier this month.

The memorial service, limited to uniformed public safety personnel and invited guests, will be held on Tuesday at Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home in Braintree.

Kitt was a Belgian Malinois who was born in Slovakia in 2009 and imported to the United States by Connecticut Canine Services of Bethany, Connecticut, according to a statement released by the Braintree Police Department. He was purchased by the Braintree Police Working Dog Foundation in 2010 and was assigned to K-9 Officer William Cushing Jr.

Over their 11 years together, Kitt and Officer Cushing had tremendous success and a positive impact in the community,” the Braintree Police Department said in the statement. “In 2016, Kitt was awarded the Braintree Police Medal of Valor for his protection of several officers during an armed confrontation.”

Two officers and K9 Kitt were shot after responding to a reported domestic incident inside an apartment complex on McCusker Drive just before 1 p.m. when they learned the suspect had fled into a nearby wooded area, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Three police officers, including a K9 handler, entered the woods but encountered heavy gunfire from the suspect, according to Morrissey. The K9, a 12-year veteran of the Braintree Police Department, was killed by the initial wave of gunfire.

“It’s tragic for us, for our K9,” Chief Mark W. Dubois said. “That dog is incredible and has been a very successful 12 year veteran of the department. Partnered with the same officer for that entire time. It’s heartbreaking.”

7NEWS later learned that Kitt jumped on top of his handler as the gunshots were exchanged in order to save that officer’s life.

“I have known the dog since he came on the force and he is a hero. He really was, and he died a hero,” Mayor Charles Kokoros said.

Both officers injured the ambush were treated at area hospitals and released earlier this month.

The suspect, who was said to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at Milton Hospital.

Donations can be made here to support the injured officers and here to support the Braintree Police K9 Unit.

Free Time Kitt. We will forever miss you and always remember the good times we shared with you buddy. You went out a lion, protecting your dad and his partners. K9 Kitt EOW: 6/4/21 #braintree #workingdog pic.twitter.com/wqdVGoRkQ0 — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) June 5, 2021

