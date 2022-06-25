WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Friends and family of a three-year-old boy found dead in a Lowell pond held a memorial for him in Waltham Saturday.

Harry Kkonde went missing from his babysitter’s home in Lowell on June 14 and was found in a nearby retention pond the next day.

The memorial was sponsored by the Ugandan community and the boy’s parents. Friends of the family have set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

