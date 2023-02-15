WRENTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A memorial service in Wrentham Wednesday honored the life of a humanitarian aid worker killed in Ukraine earlier this month.

Pete Reed, 33, had connections to Wrentham through his extended family and in-laws.

A former U.S. Marine, Reed died on Feb. 2 when his ambulance was hit by a missile while he was helping civilians evacuate their city during a Russian attack.

According to Reed’s wife, Reed died saving another team member’s life.

Volunteers say the danger to civilian volunteers is increasing as Russia steps up its attacks. Volunteers say Russia will fire a missile, wait for air workers to show up, and then fire again.

Fighting has continued in Ukraine as Russia’s attempted invasion reaches its one-year anniversary.

