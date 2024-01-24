DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A memorial service on Wednesday will mark one year since the incident that left three children dead in Duxbury last January, the Holy Family Duxbury church announced.

Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy died after their mother, Lindsay, strangled them in their family’s home on Jan. 24, 2023, according to investigators.

One year later, Holy Family Duxbury is planning to hold a memorial prayer service at 7 p.m. Wednesday with the goal of honoring the three children.

In a post on Facebook, the church said the service also aims to provide space to pray for family members and allow community members to come together for “comfort and prayerful support”.

Holy Family Duxbury said all are welcome.

Cora was five years old at the time of her death, Dawson was three, Callan was eight months old.

Lindsay Clancy is now paralyzed. According to authorities, she jumped from a window after strangling her children.

In court filings and appearances, prosecutors have said Clancy made a deliberate plan to get her husband out of the house while she committed the murders.

Her defense has said she was overmedicated for mental health issues.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

