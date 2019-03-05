PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A public memorial service has been scheduled for a firefighter who was killed while battling an apartment fire in Maine.

The memorial service for 32-year-old Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

A private family Mass will be held before the public ceremony.

Barnes will be buried at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland with full fire department honors.

Barnes died and four other firefighters were injured in the blaze in Berwick Friday.

Berwick Fire Chief Dennis Plante previously said that Barnes protected a fellow firefighter from the flames and “died a hero.”

State Fire Marshal Joseph Thomas says investigators are working with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine the cause of the fire.

