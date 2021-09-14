MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Memorial services have been announced for a first-grader and an 11th-grader who were killed in a crash on a highway in New Hampshire last week.

A public memorial and celebration of life be held for Nicholas Ouellette and Gavin Ouellette, both of Bow, at the Southern New Hampshire University Arena in Manchester on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. Doors for the event will open at 10:30 a.m.

The brothers were pronounced dead after a vehicle driven by their father, 44-year-old Tom Ouellette, drifted into the breakdown lane and struck the back of a parked tractor-trailer on Interstate 89 on Friday around 8:40 a.m., New Hampshire State Police said.

Tom Ouellette, who had just been named the SAU 67 district’s school resource officer, suffered serious injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)