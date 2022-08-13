CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Family and friends gathered to remember a mother and her two young sons, who were killed in New Hampshire earlier this month.

Memorial services were held in Concord for Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and sons Benjamin, 4, and Mason, 1.

A long line of people could be seen waiting outside of the Bennett Funeral Home to pay their respects Saturday afternoon.

The three were discovered on Aug. 3, when law enforcement officials arrived at 56 Wethersfield Drive to find the three deceased at the scene.

On Thursday, officials announced a juvenile has been arrested in connection with their deaths, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella.

Since the alleged perpetrator is a juvenile, the law precludes further information from being released, according to the AG’s office.

Last week, officials had stated that they had “identified all parties” involved with the investigation.

