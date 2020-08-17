Memorial set up for 2 people found dead in submerged car in Boston Harbor

BOSTON (WHDH) - A touching tribute has been set up by the Boston Harbor for two people who were found dead in a submerged vehicle last Friday.

Candles and flowers were left by the harbor in honor of Tatianna Morales, of New Bedford, and Djovany Pierre, of Roxbury, both 21 years old.

Emergency crews recovered the damaged vehicle from about 40 feet of water in the area of the Raymond L. Flynn Black Falcon Cruise Terminal.

Officials say it is possible that it had been there for several days.

Investigators are looking into how the car ended up in the water.

