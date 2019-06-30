Memorial springs up for Brockton woman allegedly killed in road rage encounter

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The death of a Brockton woman allegedly killed in after a road rage altercation has led to a growing memorial at the site of the incident.

Balloons, flowers and a teddy bear have been left at the intersection of Belmont and Grafton streets where 41-year-old Jennifer Landry was stabbed in the neck following a road rage incident Friday, police said. Landry died Saturday.

32-year-old Jacqueline Mendes of Fall River turned herself in to police an hour after the encounter and has been charged with murder. She will be arraigned in Brockton District Court Monday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)