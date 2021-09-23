BOSTON (WHDH) - Loved ones and community members are set to gather Thursday to celebrate the life of Boston University professor David Jones, who died after apparently falling through a decrepit staircase near an MBTA station.

The memorial for Jones, who taught in the Department of Health Law, Policy and Management, is set to take place at BU’s Hiebert Lounge and on Zoom from 3 to 5 p.m.

Jones, 40, was found dead under a stairway that connects Old Colony Road to the Columbia Road overpass across from the JFK MBTA Station around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 11, according to state police.

Detectives reportedly observed a gap in the stairs above Jones’ body.

The stairs, which are state property, had been deemed unsafe and closed for about 20 months, state police said. They have since been torn down.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Those looking to attend the memorial either in-person or via Zoom are asked to register online.

